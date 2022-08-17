Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $297,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after buying an additional 544,414 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.