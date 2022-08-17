Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $299,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after buying an additional 792,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,898,000 after buying an additional 723,275 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 461,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after buying an additional 405,556 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4,167.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 352,740 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.