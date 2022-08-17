Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $322,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the period. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,122,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

