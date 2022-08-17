Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $439,000 Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $152.74 and a 1 year high of $201.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.89.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.