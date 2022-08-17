Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 1,675 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.