Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29.

