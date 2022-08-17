Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13.

