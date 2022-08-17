Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.