Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

IWO stock opened at $247.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average of $232.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

