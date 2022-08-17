Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Fiserv by 22.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Shares of FISV opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

