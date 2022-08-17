Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $605.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $524.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

