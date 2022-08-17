Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $887,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $524.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.