Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $77,968,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 766,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

