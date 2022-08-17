Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $236.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average is $224.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

