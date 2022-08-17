Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,333 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average is $118.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

