Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $300.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

