Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 115 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.