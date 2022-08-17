Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 381 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.45.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

