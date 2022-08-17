bZx Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $668,260.00 (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (BZRX) traded up 100% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. bZx Protocol has a total market cap of $83.54 million and approximately $668,260.00 worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, bZx Protocol has traded 191.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,872.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00128491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068656 BTC.

bZx Protocol is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,021,387 coins. The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bZx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bZx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bZx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

