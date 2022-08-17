CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CAE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of CAE by 19.7% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,911,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 315,007 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CAE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 336,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.61.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that CAE will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

