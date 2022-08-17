Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 703,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 631,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,055. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $59.95.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

