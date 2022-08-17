Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,300 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 706,800 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 65,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,125. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $785.26 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVGW. StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

See Also

