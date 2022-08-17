Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. On average, analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

