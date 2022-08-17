Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Chairman Acquires $69,870.57 in Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 141,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,928.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 122,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,074. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

