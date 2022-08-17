Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,596 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

