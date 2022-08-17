Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,596 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of THC traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
