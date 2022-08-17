Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,814 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.6% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.63. 12,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.