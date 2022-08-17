Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 271.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SOXX stock traded down $9.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.66. 6,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.29 and its 200 day moving average is $420.58. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

