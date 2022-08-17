Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,713. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.17 and its 200 day moving average is $234.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

