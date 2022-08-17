Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.88 Million in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $31.07.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.