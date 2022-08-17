Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. Global X Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 280,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 89,330 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,411.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 432,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after buying an additional 424,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,697,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,456 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BUG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

