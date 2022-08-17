Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.8% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

