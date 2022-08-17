Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) to Hold

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.
TPCO Stock Performance
Shares of GRAMF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. TPCO has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.
TPCO Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPCO (GRAMF)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.