Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) to Hold

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

TPCO Stock Performance

Shares of GRAMF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. TPCO has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

