Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Target Price to $4.00

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 406.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BBLN. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Babylon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of BBLN opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Babylon has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,980,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Babylon by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babylon by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Babylon by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

