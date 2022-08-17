Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 8,710,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Canada Goose by 77.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of GOOS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 991,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.