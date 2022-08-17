Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is Cumberland Partners Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 3.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.05% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $39,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,207. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.