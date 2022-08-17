Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Wayne K. Stensby Sells 1,000 Shares

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81.

TSE CU opened at C$40.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Canadian Utilities Limited has a twelve month low of C$33.86 and a twelve month high of C$41.94. The stock has a market cap of C$11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$933.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2499998 EPS for the current year.

CU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.50.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

