Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.0 days.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Up 0.5 %

CFPUF opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFPUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

