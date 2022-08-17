Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.06 on Wednesday. 2,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

