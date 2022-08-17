Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Canoo Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of Canoo stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 2,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54. Canoo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

