Canopy Growth Co. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.51.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $3.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

