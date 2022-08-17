Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,994,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.03. 904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,796. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
