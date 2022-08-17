Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.12. 35,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

