Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $349,000 in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Principal Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Value ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.71. 8,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,301. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88.

Principal Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.473 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

