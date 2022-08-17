Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

About Independence Realty Trust

NYSE IRT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,547. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

