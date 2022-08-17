Carbon (CRBN) One Day Volume Tops $26,364.00

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $878,908.94 and $26,364.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013630 BTC.
Carbon Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,999,486 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io.
Buying and Selling Carbon
