Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.04 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00109870 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00246645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032645 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

