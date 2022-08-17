Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.56

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002353 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $19.17 billion and $734.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00114454 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00035163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00255069 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00033919 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

