Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 5,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,785. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 188,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cardiff Oncology

CRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Articles

