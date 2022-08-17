CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHHHF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CareRx from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CareRx from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on CareRx from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

CareRx Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

