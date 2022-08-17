Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 853,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 504,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 65,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,862. The company has a market cap of $635.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

