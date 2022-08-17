Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,176,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.01. 10,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,083. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

